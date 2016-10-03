US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends week lower as data, retailers weigh
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.
Oct 3 (Reuters) -
* Mumbai: Canada's CDPQ CEO Michael Sabia says committing initial investment of $300 million with Edelweiss in Indian stressed assets
* CDPQ CEO says in active talks to take stakes in more Indian companies
* CDPQ CEO says interested in renewables, real estate, logistics and power sectors in India (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy in MUMBAI)
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)