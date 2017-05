Oct 24 (Reuters) -

* India's 2016/17 cotton production seen at 35.1 million bales versus 33.8 million bales year ago - government official

* India's 2016/17 cotton exports seen at 5 million bales versus 6.9 million bales year ago - government official

* India's 2016/17 cotton consumption seen at 31.3 million bales versus 31.2 million bales year ago - government official (Reporting By Rajendra Jadhav in MUMBAI)