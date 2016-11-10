Nov 10 Bank Of India

* Exec says expects 4.46 billion rupees government capital injection in Jan-March quarter

* Exec says mulling sale of more non-core assets to raise capital

* Exec says sees slippages of 30-35 billion rupees from restructured loan book in Q3

* Exec says have SMA2 loans of 120 billion rupees

* Exec says stressed assets ratio is a tad over 15 percent