BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Nov 11 State Bank Of India
* Exec says asset quality is very stable, most slippages are from stressed list
* Exec says watchlist loans at 259.51 billion rupees now
* Exec says can expect 20-25 percent of bad loan additions from outside the watchlist
* Exec says revised S4A norms will give more flexibility
* Exec says cost of funds to ease with the inflow of casa deposits
* Exec says believe lending rates will come down as demonetization is disinflationary
* Exec says hopes to seal sbi card stake deal by jan 15
* Exec says sees SBI life IPO in 18-24 months
* Exec says sees FY17 credit growth to be 10-12 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)
