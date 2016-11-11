Nov 11 State Bank Of India

* Exec says asset quality is very stable, most slippages are from stressed list

* Exec says watchlist loans at 259.51 billion rupees now

* Exec says can expect 20-25 percent of bad loan additions from outside the watchlist

* Exec says revised S4A norms will give more flexibility

* Exec says cost of funds to ease with the inflow of casa deposits

* Exec says believe lending rates will come down as demonetization is disinflationary

* Exec says hopes to seal sbi card stake deal by jan 15

* Exec says sees SBI life IPO in 18-24 months

* Exec says sees FY17 credit growth to be 10-12 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)