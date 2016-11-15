Nov 15 India cenbank deputy Vishwanathan says:

* Stressed assets in infra sector at 16-17 percent of total advances

* Have to find various ways to deal with high stressed assets in infra sector

* Trying to find solutions for stressed assets in infra sector without undermining larger regulatory prudence

* Lenders need to provide flexible financing that recognizes change in risk profile of an infra project (Reporting By Suvashree Choudhury)