Nov 15 Welspun India

* Exec says in the process of forming independent advisory council of experts

* Exec says likely to see muted growth in FY18 due to Egyptian cotton issue

* Exec says new stores planned in U.S., China, Middle East

* Exec says Bed Bath and Beyond continuing to work with company, except for Egyptian cotton business

* Exec says we need to significantly simplify our supply chain

* Exec says Egyptian cotton business makes up 3-5 percent of total revenue, all business will be traceable, will be done in house Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zeba Siddiqui)