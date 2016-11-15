US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher; tech shares up after cyber attack
NEW YORK, May 15 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records on Monday as technology stocks rallied after a global cyber attack and strong corporate earnings.
Nov 15 Welspun India
* Exec says in the process of forming independent advisory council of experts
* Exec says likely to see muted growth in FY18 due to Egyptian cotton issue
* Exec says new stores planned in U.S., China, Middle East
* Exec says Bed Bath and Beyond continuing to work with company, except for Egyptian cotton business
* Exec says we need to significantly simplify our supply chain
* Exec says Egyptian cotton business makes up 3-5 percent of total revenue, all business will be traceable, will be done in house Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zeba Siddiqui)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.37 pct