US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher; tech shares up after cyber attack
NEW YORK, May 15 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records on Monday as technology stocks rallied after a global cyber attack and strong corporate earnings.
Nov 15 Vodafone India exec says:
* H1 CAPEX 33.56 billion rupees
* Q2 ARPU at 186 rupees
* Gave 50-60 percent extra data on packs due to rise in competition in Q2
* Continue to prepare for IPO, board will decide on timing when market conditions are right
* Has net debt of 354.3 billion rupees Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)
NEW YORK, May 15 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records on Monday as technology stocks rallied after a global cyber attack and strong corporate earnings.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes bylines)