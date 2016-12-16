Dec 16 Tata Sons Ltd
* India's Tata Sons says Ratan Tata clarifies that there are
no plans for his stepping down from chairmanship of Tata Trusts
at this point in time
* India's Tata Sons says Ratan Tata emphasized that he is
looking forward to continuing his involvement with initiatives
in the trusts
* India's Tata Sons says reference to media discussion with
some trustees relate to process being put in place for
leadership succession in the trusts in future
* India's Tata Sons says Ratan Tata was however keen that a
process should be in place for a smooth succession at an
appropriate time
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)