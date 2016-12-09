US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
Dec 9 (Reuters) -
* India's SBI Life CEO says affiliates of KKR, Temasek buying 1.95 percent each in company
* India's SBI life CEO says will consider initial public offering in next financial year depending on market conditions Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)