BRIEF-India's Raideep Industries posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter loss 2.2 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago
Feb 8 (Reuters) -
* India cenbank deputy Gandhi says limits on cash withdrawal to be increased to 50,000 rupees weekly later this month
* India cenbank deputy Mundra says pressure on banks' net profits to continue
* India cenbank deputy Acharya says change in stance mainly driven by global inflation that is picking up
* India cenbank deputy Acharya says both fast remonetisation and balanced budget should aid in narrowing output gap
* India cenbank deputy Acharya says we await greater data on demonetisation, remain fully flexible
* India cenbank chief Patel says there is scope for lending rates to come down from banks
* India cenbank chief Patel says there is more than one channel of global spillover from inflation
* India cenbank official Patra says there will be little bit liquidity surplus till march (Reporting By Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Devidutta Tripathy)
May 29 State-controlled utility NTPC Ltd reported a 25.5 percent fall in quarterly profit after taxes, hurt by higher expenses and a one-off charge on impairment loss on investment.