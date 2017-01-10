US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slips with energy, banks
NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from a record closing high as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
Jan 10 India's Indusind Bank
* Exec says couple of accounts moved to non-performing loans from restructured category but don't see any worrisome trend
* Exec says sees full year credit cost at well within target of 60 bps Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy in MUMBAI)
NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from a record closing high as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.12 pct (Update to mid-afternoon, changes byline)