* India's defence minister says under new defence procurement procedures defence products designed and developed in India must be purchased from India

* India's defence minister says expect offsetting to touch $10-12 billion in next 10 years

* India's defence minister says will soon clear defence contracts that are pending approval

* India's defence minister says first lot order for self propelled gun to be produced in a joint venture with L&T and Samsung to be placed this fiscal year

* India's defence minister says 70 percent of export no objection certificates issued in less than 15 days