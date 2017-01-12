BRIEF-India's Lahoti Overseas March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 43.8 million rupees versus profit 4.9 million rupees year ago
Jan 12 India's Tata Consultancy Services
* Exec says digital is doing well and we will continue to grow with a good trajectory
* CEO on asked if he was getting the Tata Sons Chairman position: says "lets not speculate"
* Exec says there is no Brexit related impact on any client
* Exec says don't expect any one off gains in Q4, it will follow the normal trend Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sankalp Phartiyal)
* March quarter net profit 43.8 million rupees versus profit 4.9 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net loss 21.1 million rupees versus loss 369.6 million rupees year ago