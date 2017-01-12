BRIEF-India's Mauria Udyog March-qtr PAT falls
* March quarter PAT 2.9 million rupees versus profit 11.1 million rupees year ago
* India's Tata Sons chairman designate n. Chandrasekaran says will be my endeavour to help progress the group with the ethos, ethics and values that the group has been built on
* India's Tata Sons chairman designate N. Chandrasekaran says aware that this role comes with huge responsibilities (Reporting By Suvashree Dey Choudhury)
* March quarter net profit 50.3 million rupees versus profit33.5 million rupees year ago