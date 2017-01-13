BRIEF-India's Nahar Industrial Enterprises March-qtr net profit falls
* March quarter net profit 49.6 million rupees versus profit 213.1 million rupees year ago
Jan 13 India's Infosys
* Exec says don't see risks of budgeting from U.S. clients
* Exec says Europe business outlook very good for next 12 months Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sankalp Phartiyal)
* March quarter net loss 70.6 million rupees versus loss 6.8 million rupees year ago