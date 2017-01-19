Jan 19 (Reuters) -

* India's civil aviation ministry official says received bids from several companies that will be flying scheduled services for the first time

* India's civil aviation ministry official says will have further rounds of bidding for routes under regional connectivity scheme

* India's civil aviation ministry official says expects to start flights under regional connectivity scheme by late february-early march

* India's civil aviation ministry official says once an airline is awarded bid for a route it will have a three year exclusive contract on that route

* India's civil aviation ministry official says final bids will be awarded on February 3

* India's civil aviation ministry official says viability gap funding to be provided to airlines flying on regional routes will be reviewed every quarter based on oil price (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)