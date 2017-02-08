BRIEF-India's Raideep Industries posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter loss 2.2 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago
Feb 8 AirAsia Bhd
* AirAsia india exec says expect to have 20 aircraft by mid-2018 from 8 now
* AirAsia india exec says yields under pressure, will focus on increasing ancillary revenues to offset pressure
* AirAsia india exec says will start international operations next year after getting to 20 aircraft
* AirAsia india exec says will look at Southeast Asian nations first, destinations within five hour radius for international flights
* AirAsia india exec says will not be participating in government's regional connectivity scheme as of now
* AirAsia india exec says well capitalised to grow to 20 aircraft, hope to be self funded after that Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah)
* March quarter loss 2.2 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago
May 29 State-controlled utility NTPC Ltd reported a 25.5 percent fall in quarterly profit after taxes, hurt by higher expenses and a one-off charge on impairment loss on investment.