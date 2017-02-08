Feb 8 AirAsia Bhd

* AirAsia india exec says expect to have 20 aircraft by mid-2018 from 8 now

* AirAsia india exec says yields under pressure, will focus on increasing ancillary revenues to offset pressure

* AirAsia india exec says will start international operations next year after getting to 20 aircraft

* AirAsia india exec says will look at Southeast Asian nations first, destinations within five hour radius for international flights

* AirAsia india exec says will not be participating in government's regional connectivity scheme as of now

* AirAsia india exec says well capitalised to grow to 20 aircraft, hope to be self funded after that Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah)