Feb 9 Bank Of India managing director and chief executive officer Melwyn Rego tells Reuters:

* Sees bad loan additions of 35 billion rupees in q4, similar amounts of recoveries and upgradations

* Sees 2016/17 credit growth to be 5-6 percent

* Looking to raise up to 3 billion rupees more from non-core asset sales in 2016/17