BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 9 Bank Of India managing director and chief executive officer Melwyn Rego tells Reuters:
* Sees bad loan additions of 35 billion rupees in q4, similar amounts of recoveries and upgradations
* Sees 2016/17 credit growth to be 5-6 percent
* Looking to raise up to 3 billion rupees more from non-core asset sales in 2016/17 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17