Nikkei edges up in choppy trade as markets await for U.S. data
* Markets attention shifting to U.S. monetary policy - analysts
Feb 13 India's Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka says:
* One area of disappointment has been consulting business and an area the company is squarely focused on
* Company seeing good momentum in the Panaya, Skava & Noah businesses it has acquired
* Huge number of jobs in IT services sector will be lost to automation in coming years
* Relationship with the founders is "wonderful"
* Meets with N. Murthy five to six times a year
* "Drama" going on in the media is "distracting"
* On buybacks: board from time to time will consider capital allocation policies
* Will look at business needs and acquisition needs and decide on buybacks accordingly Further company coverage: (Reporting By Euan Rocha)
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high