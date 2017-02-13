BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 13 India's Idea Cellular exec says:
* With arrival of the new entrant, Indian telecom sector will consolidate
* Hopeful that data revenues will increase as subscribers migrate from voice to data
* Looking to refinance higher cost borrowings on our balance sheet
* Taking longer to bring customers to use paid 4G services due to free offering from new entrants
* New entrant's growth has peaked and has slowed down from November
* Working on cost optimisation on network front to reduce OPEX cost
* Discussing a long-term deal with Vodafone, need to tread a very cautious path while signing these agreements
* Open to monetising both our own towers as also our stake in Indus towers Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17