Feb 13 India's Idea Cellular exec says:

* With arrival of the new entrant, Indian telecom sector will consolidate

* Hopeful that data revenues will increase as subscribers migrate from voice to data

* Looking to refinance higher cost borrowings on our balance sheet

* Taking longer to bring customers to use paid 4G services due to free offering from new entrants

* New entrant's growth has peaked and has slowed down from November

* Working on cost optimisation on network front to reduce OPEX cost

* Discussing a long-term deal with Vodafone, need to tread a very cautious path while signing these agreements

* Open to monetising both our own towers as also our stake in Indus towers