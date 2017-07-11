FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
CORRECTED-BRIEF-IndusInd Bank exec: substantially provided for borrowers being taken to insolvency
#Markets News
July 11, 2017 / 9:13 AM / a day ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-IndusInd Bank exec: substantially provided for borrowers being taken to insolvency

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of CEO's name in first line to Romesh from Ramesh)

July 11 (Reuters) - India's Indusind Bank CEO Romesh Sobti says:

* Has reversed provision made for Jaiprakash Associates in March quarter

* No impact of 1.22 billion rupee provision reversal on June quarter net profit

* Has 500 million rupee exposure to 3 accounts being taken to insolvency proceedings

* Has substantially provided for the three accounts

* RBI has asked banks to provide for companies being taken to insolvency over Q2, Q3 and Q4 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)

