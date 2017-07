(Corrects previous year net profit to 1.22 bln rupees, not 121.54 bln)

July 15 (Reuters) - India's Karnataka Bank

* June-qtr net profit 1.34 billion rupees vs 1.22 bln yr ago

* June-end net non performing assets 3.20 pct vs 2.61 pct yr ago Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2tqlh8H Further company coverage: (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury)