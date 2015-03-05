UPDATE 1-UK services firms surprise with bounce, homebuyers cautious
* Consumer credit growth weakens over 12 months, rises in March (Combines separate stories)
March 5 Arrowhead Research Corp
* Acquires Novartis' entire RNAi research and development portfolio
* Earlier paid Novartis $7 million in cash
* To provide additional payment of $3 million in cash, $25 million in common stock within 30 days
* Novartis eligible to receive milestones, single digit royalties on sales of future products related to agreement
* Acquisition includes assignment of patents owned by Novartis related to RNAi Therapeutics
* Deal also includes an exclusive license in RNAi field to other patents owned by Novartis, assignment of third party license Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fingerprint Cards disappoints (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)