BRIEF-11 Bit Studios Q1 net profit turns to loss of 1.1 million zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS 1.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 4.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
March 6 Mercedes-Benz Vans:
* Says to invest around $500 million for U.S. assembly plant to build large commercial vans in South Carolina
* Says construction of new factory scheduled to begin in 2016
* Says plant will create more than 1,300 jobs to build Mercedes-Benz sprinter vans
* Says will also add Metris Series of medium-sized vans to product range in U.S. beginning fall 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT, May 11 An adviser to the European Union's top court said ride-hailing app Uber should be considered a transport service on Thursday, potentially exposing it to more local licensing regulations.