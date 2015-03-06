March 6 Mercedes-Benz Vans:

* Says to invest around $500 million for U.S. assembly plant to build large commercial vans in South Carolina

* Says construction of new factory scheduled to begin in 2016

* Says plant will create more than 1,300 jobs to build Mercedes-Benz sprinter vans

* Says will also add Metris Series of medium-sized vans to product range in U.S. beginning fall 2015