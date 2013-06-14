MILAN, June 14 Shares in Italy's RCS Mediagroup (RCSM.MI) slumped on Friday after the publisher priced a 421 million euro ($559.91 million)rights issue needed to keep its business afloat at a discount.

The indebted RCS, which publishes Italy's influential newspaper Corriere della Sera, priced its three-for-one rights issue at 1.235 euros. [ID:nL5N0EP3RD]

The price amounted to a discount to the theoretical ex right price, or TERP, of about 30 percent.

At 0710 GMT RCS shares were up 6 percent at 3.568 euros.

($1 = 0.7519 euros)

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Lisa Jucca)

