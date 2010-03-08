Britain's Phillips Idowu is seen in Budapest in this October 17, 2009 file photo. Idowu has pulled out of this week's world indoor championships in Doha after the late arrival of his baby son disrupted his preparations. REUTERS/Karoly Arvai/Files

LONDON Triple jump champion Phillips Idowu has pulled out of this week's world indoor championships in Doha after the late arrival of his baby son disrupted his preparations.

"The late arrival of my baby boy has meant that my training has been severely disrupted and I decided after talking with my coach that I'd not had the preparation we agreed was needed to do the British team proud," Idowu said in a statement issued by UK Athletics on Monday.

"I will increase the training with a focus on the European Championships in Barcelona," added the 31-year-old, who became a father for the second time last week.

