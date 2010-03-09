WBC heavyweight champion boxer Vitali Klitschko of Ukraine reacts after winning against contender Kevin Johnson of the U.S. after their 12-round WBC heavyweight title fight in Bern December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer/Files

BERLIN WBC world heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko will defend his title against Poland's Albert Sosnowski in Schalke's soccer stadium on May 29, the Ukrainian said on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old Klitschko, whose brother Vladimir will defend his WBO,IBF and IBO titles against Eddie Chambers on March 20, said Sosnowski, 31, would be a tough rival.

"He is experienced, he is fast and he is a tough boxer who will try everything to take my belt. But I will not let it happen," Klitschko said in a statement. "I promise all fans an unforgettable evening."

Sosnowski, the European Boxing Union heavyweight champion with 45 wins, two defeats and a draw, was due to defend his European title against Audley Harrison in London in April but cancelled to fight Klitschko.

"This is a dream come true," he said. "I was already training for the Harrison fight when I suddenly get the chance of a lifetime. Vitali is way past his peak," he said.

