Erik Guay of Canada celebrates with the Super-G World Cup trophy after winning the men's Super-G race at the Alpine Skiin World Cup finals in Garmisch-Partenkirchen March 11, 2010. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany Canada's Erik Guay won the final super-G of the season to snatch the Alpine ski World Cup title on Thursday.

Guay leapfrogged Michael Walchhofer and Aksel Lund Svindal in the standings after a dramatic finale on a snowy, foggy day.

Austria's Walchhofer began the day with a 46-point lead but blew his chances when he could manage only 15th place in the provisional results while Norwegian Svindal was third.

Swiss Carlo Janka finished joint 11th to stay top of the overall World Cup standings but his lead over Benjamin Raich was cut when the Austrian finished sixth.

