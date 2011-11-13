Tourists walk in front of the Parthenon temple at the archaeological site of the Acropolis hill in Athens November 3, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

ATHENS An overwhelming majority of Greeks believe a coalition government, like the one formed on Friday, gives them the best chance of fighting an economic crisis, a poll published on Saturday showed.

A total of 68 percent of Greeks were in favour of a unity government like that headed by former European Central Bank vice president Lucas Papademos versus 13 percent who favour a single party in power, according to the survey by pollsters MRB, published in newspaper Realnews.

Seventy five percent of respondents gave a postive rating to Papademos, who has a short-term mandate to start turning around an economy in its fourth year of recession

Many have expressed relief that the new government, tasked with pushing through a 130 billion-euro bailout Greece needs to avoid immediate bankruptcy, will be headed by an internationally-recognised technocrat.

If an election were held today, conservative party New Democracy would win 33.1 percent of the vote, but fall short of a parliamentary majority, while socialists PASOK would take 18.1 percent, the poll showed.

The poll was carried out on Nov. 10, when Papademos was confirmed as prime minister, and on Nov. 11, when his cabinet was sworn in.

According to the same poll, 58.3 percent of PASOK voters want former prime minister George Papandreou to step down from the party leadership, with Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos and Health Minister Andreas Loverdos the frontrunners for the job.

In a separate poll by Kappa Research for newspaper To Vima, 73 percent of Greeks believe it was the right decision to appoint Papademos, while 78 percent think coalition was a positive move.

