David Warner will replace the injured Shaun Marsh in the Australian squad for the second and final test against South Africa, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Sunday.

Marsh hurt his back in the manic Cape Town test where Australia were shot out for 47 in their second innings before being subjected to an eight-wicket thumping.

Marsh could not field on the second day because of the injury and batted at number 10 position, instead of number three, for a two-ball duck in their second innings.

"David has been in tremendous form for New South Wales in all forms of the game... We are certain that should the opportunity present itself he will be ready to perform at Test level," national selection panel chief Andrew Hilditch said in a statement.

Twenty five-year-old Warner has played 10 one day internationals and will hope to make his test debut in the Johannesburg match starting on Thursday.

Marsh would return to Australia, team physiotherapist Alex Kountouris said.

"He was in considerable pain and was obviously restricted while batting in the second innings," he said.

"He is slowly improving but will return to Australia for further investigation and treatment as he will not recover in time to play the second Test in Johannesburg."

