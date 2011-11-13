WASHINGTON The deficit-reduction "super committee" is at a difficult point in negotiations but lawmakers said on Sunday they had not given up on reaching an agreement by this month's deadline.

The special congressional committee is tasked with finding at least $1.2 trillion in budget savings over 10 years, but with a Nov. 23 deadline looming, Republicans and Democrats have not yet sealed a deal.

"The clock is running out, but it hasn't run out yet. We still have time, but we have no time to waste," Republican Senator Patrick Toomey said on "Fox News Sunday."

"It's at a difficult point. I think we've got a ways to go, but I hope we can close that gap very quickly," he said.

President Barack Obama spoke on Friday by telephone with the co-chairs of the committee -- Democrat Senator Patty Murray and Republican Representative Jeb Hensarling -- to urge that the committee meet its deadline.

The White House has said that Obama would block any measures to water down the enforcement mechanism that would require $1.2 trillion in automatic spending cuts in 2013 if the committee fails to reach a deal.

"It's been a roller-coaster ride," Hensarling said on CNN's "State of the Union" program. "We haven't given up hope, but if this was easy the president of the United States and the Speaker of the House would have gotten it done themselves."

He was referring to negotiations for a debt-reduction deal that Obama and House Speaker John Boehner had conducted earlier this year that faltered.

Republicans have been reluctant to permit tax increases, and Democrats do not want to agree to cuts in healthcare and retirement programs until tax increases are on the table.

"We believe that frankly increasing tax revenues could hurt the economy, but within the context of a bipartisan negotiation with Democrats, clearly they are a reality," Hensarling said.

House of Representatives Democrat James Clyburn said on Fox that while he was very hopeful on reaching a deal, "I am not as certain as I was 10 days ago, but I think that we can."

(Reporting by Tabassum Zakaria; Editing by Philip Barbara)