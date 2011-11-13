Angela Merkel, German Chancellor and leader of conservative party Christian Democratic Union inspects the stage one day ahead of their party convention in Leipzig, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Berlin German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday repeated her call for euro zone states to give more powers to Brussels and push towards fiscal and political union.

Speaking in an interview with Germany's ZDF television Merkel said: "We want to keep the euro, along with all the other states that have it. But that requires a fundamental change of our policy and 'more Europe'."

"We will have to give up powers to Brussels, for example the right to intervene, if countries do not stick to the stability and growth pact," she added.

Speaking ahead of a conference for her Christian Democrat party, Merkel said: "Step by step we want more Europe. That means the European Union and the euro zone will grow together, otherwise people won't believe that we really want to overcome our problems."

"We must recreate the currency and economic union created by the founders of the euro. We must perfect this, turn this into a fiscal union and then a political union. The crisis has taught us this, it will take a lot of effort."

