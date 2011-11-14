NEW DELHI The BSE Sensex rose 1.1 percent early on Monday, with index heavyweight Infosys and banks leading the gains, as investors hoped the euro zone debt crisis will not spread to other parts of the world.

At 09:18 a.m. (0348 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was up 1.12 percent at 17,385.38 points, with all but 2 of its components in the green.

The broader 50-share NSE index was up 1.13 percent at 5,227.45.

(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)