(L to R)Actors David Hare, Joely Richardson, Eileen Atkins, Meryl Streep, Vanessa Redgrave, James Earl Jones and Ralph Fiennes pose during a photocall for a ceremony by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences who paid tribute to the career of Oscar winner Redgrave... REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON The Oscars came to London on Sunday when the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences honoured British actress Vanessa Redgrave in the first such tribute made in Europe.

Playwright David Hare hosted the event at a central London cinema, and stars including Meryl Streep, Ralph Fiennes and James Earl Jones were at the ceremony marking a stage and screen career that has spanned more than 50 years.

"Wherever you go in the world, people know and admire Vanessa Redgrave," Hare said in a statement.

"There are not many consistently brilliant 50-year careers in the history of cinema, but hers is one of them."

Hare created three film sequences for the event showcasing Redgrave's work.

The 74-year-old actress, currently appearing in "Driving Miss Daisy" in London's West End alongside Jones, was born into a famous acting dynasty and began her stage career in the late 1950s.

She quickly moved into movies, picking up the first of six Oscar nominations for her appearance in "Morgan!" in 1966.

Her sole win was for best supporting actress in "Julia" and she caused controversy with an acceptance speech in which she attacked a "a small bunch of Zionist hoodlums" who had objected to her involvement in a pro-Palestinian documentary.

In addition to the Oscar, Redgrave's honours include Olivier, Tony, Emmy, Screen Actors Guild and Cannes film festival awards.

She stars in "Anonymous", currently in cinemas, and the upcoming "Coriolanus".

Redgrave's Driving Miss Daisy co-star Jones, most famous to many as the voice of Darth Vader in the "Star Wars" franchise, received an honorary career Oscar in London on Saturday.

The 80-year-old did not attend the main U.S. ceremony in person because of his stage commitments in Britain.

(Reporting by Mike Collett-White; Editing by Andrew Heavens)