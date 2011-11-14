KOLKATA Scoreboard at tea on the first day of the second test between India and West Indies at
Eden Gardens on Monday.
India first innings
G. Gambhir c Barath b Edwards 65
V. Sehwag c Barath b Sammy 38
R. Dravid not out 62
S. Tendulkar c Samuels b Bishoo 38
VVS Laxman not out 1
Extras (lb-4, nb-4) 8
Total (three wickets; 57 overs) 212
To bat: Y. Singh, MS Dhoni, R. Ashwin, I. Sharma, P. Ojha
Fall of wicket: 1-66 2-149 3-205
Bowling: Edwards 10-0-38-1 (1nb), Sammy 11-0-59-1, Roach 12-1-38-0 (3nb), Samuels 5-0-19-0, Bishoo 19-0-54-1
