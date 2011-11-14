DHAKA Bangladesh plans to build its first ever waste-fuelled power plants to ease electricity shortages and manage garbage properly, a government official said on Monday.

Italian firm Management Environment Finance SEL was given permission to build two 50 megawatt power plants at two places in the capital, to be completed in three years, the official said.

The company would build the plants with its own funds and the government would pay nearly $900 million in 20 years for the plants, he said adding that it would purchase power for 8.75 taka ($0.11) a kilowatt.

"It is cheaper than the cost of power from diesel or fuel-run power plants but higher than that of coal or gas-based power plants," the official said.

Dhaka, one of the world's fastest growing cities with a population of 12 million, produces around 5,000 tonnes of waste each day and struggles to manage disposal.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed)