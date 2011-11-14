Gold bullion coins known as Krugerrands are pictured in the mint where they are manufactured in Midrand outside Johannesburg October 3, 2008. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/Files

Goldman Sachs on Monday maintained its overweight recommendation for commodities on a 12-month horizon, despite the continuing European crisis.

"Confidence in this view has been reinforced by the recent shift in policy in China towards a looser stance, which will likely help support economic growth and, in turn, commodity demand," Goldman said in a note to clients.

The bank however, lowered its 12-month S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity return forecast to 15 percent from 20 percent, mainly as a result of the rally in commodity returns since the end of September.

Goldman expects gold prices to continue to climb in 2011 and 2012 given the current low level of U.S. real interest rates.

(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)