YANGON At least 10 people were killed and 27 wounded from a bomb blast in the capital of Myanmar's northern Kachin State bordering China, local sources said on Monday.

The blast took place late evening on Sunday in the city of Myitkyinar and caused a blaze at three houses. Those killed included nine orphaned students and a child, local residents told Reuters.

"A study group was taking place at the time of the bombing, that was why the number of casualties was high," a resident told Reuters, requesting anonymity.

It was not immediately known why the orphan homes were targeted, or who was behind the bombing.

Monday's official newspapers did not report the incident, but said a bomb went off and another was defused in Myitkyinar on Saturday, and there were no injuries.

Kachin state is one of Myanmar's most dangerous regions, plagued by decades of conflict between ethnic separatists and government troops.

