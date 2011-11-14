NEW DELHI India has no plans of raising its fiscal deficit target for the current fiscal year in the next session of Parliament that starts next week, a senior finance ministry source told Reuters.

The source said that the government is making every effort to meet the budgeted fiscal deficit target of 4.6 percent of the gross domestic product.

"We are trying hard to meet the fiscal deficit target. We are looking at all options and we will try to achieve fiscal deficit target until the last minute", the source said.

He added that the market was unnecessarily pushing up bond yields and the rejection of bids at last week's bond sale was a matter of concern.

The government was trying to issue cash management bills rather than treasury bills to save on borrowing costs, he added.

The most-traded new 10-year bond yield ended up 2 basis points on the day at 8.96 percent.

India on Friday sold only 90 billion rupees of bonds against a target of 130 billion rupees. The central bank rejected all bids received at the sale of the 7.99 percent 2017 bond.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh, Editing by Subhadip Sircar)