JERUSALEM Israel's cabinet decided on Monday to continue to withhold the transfer of tax revenues owed to the Palestinian Authority, a measure it imposed two weeks ago after the Palestinians won full membership of the U.N. cultural agency.

A government official said cabinet ministers voted narrowly in favour of continuing the freeze on the handover of revenues it collects on behalf of the Palestinian Authority.

The money, which includes duties on goods being imported to the Palestinian territories, amounts to about $100 million each month.

(Writing by Ori Lewis)