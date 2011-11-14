Members of a special police unit react after a gunman with an automatic weapon is overwhelmed on street after he fired shots at the U.S. embassy, in Sarajevo October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danilo Krstanovic/Files

SARAJEVO Bosnia's state court has detained for one month a man suspected of assisting a gunman who fired at the U.S. embassy in Sarajevo, wounding a police officer.

The court on Monday said Emrah Fojnica, 20, was suspected of a "criminal act of terrorism" over the Oct. 28 attack in which Mevlid Jasarevic paralysed central Sarajevo for 30 minutes as he fired on the embassy.

Jasarevic, a 23-year-old Muslim from neighbouring Serbia, wounded one police officer in the assault before he in turn was shot in the leg by a sharpshooter.

The authorities have already detained two men, Dino Pecenkovic and Munib Ahmetsphaic, who they say helped Jasarevic.

Police officers arrested Fojnica during a raid last week on the northeastern village of Gornja Maoca, which is the home to adherents of the puritanical Wahhabi branch of Islam.

The police found a large cache of weapons in sports bags during the raid including an automatic rifle and Fojnica's identification card, local media said.

The assault revived questions over the threat from radical Islam in the Balkans.

Fojnica, Jasarevic, Pecenkovic and Ahmetsphaic are understood to be followers of the strict Wahhabi sect that has proved increasingly attractive to young people in Bosnia in recent years, particularly in rural areas, under the influence of foreigners who fought in Bosnia's 1992-95 war.

(Reporting By Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Matthew Jones)