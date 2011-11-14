BRUSSELS NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen fell off his bicycle and broke his arm at the weekend, forcing him to call off a planned visit to the Baltic states this week, a NATO spokeswoman said.

"He was biking in the woods in Brussels on Sunday and crashed," NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said on Monday.

She said he had broken his left arm in three places, near the shoulder. "He's fine, but he's going to be away from the office for a few days, resting."

Rasmussen had been scheduled to visit Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia this week. Officials will try to reschedule the trip for a later date, Lungescu said.

(Reporting By David Brunnstrom, writing By Sebastian Moffett)