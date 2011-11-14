BOSTON Listening is a way to acknowledge others' experience and expertise, but by talking we acknowledge our own -- an important point to remember when stepping into meetings with overconfident limelight-hoggers, says Harvard Business Review.

"Listening is a critical, often underutilized skill. But if listening is already your forte, you may need to do more talking.

Speaking up is a good way to demonstrate your expertise and gain the confidence of those around you.

If you're hesitant, find a safe place to try it out first. Talk shop with your friends or colleagues to test your ideas. Then, refine them to share in a meeting or with your boss.

Try to say something early on in a meeting, even if it's something small, to establish yourself as part of the conversation. That way you'll feel more comfortable speaking up later.

Listening is important, but so is speaking. Success depends on doing both."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Keep Listening, but Start Talking" by Whitney Johnson.

