Bank of America Corp plans to sell most of its remaining stake in China Construction Bank Corp for $6.6 billion cash in the ailing bank's latest move to boost capital levels.

In the last three months, the largest U.S. bank has agreed to sell nearly $15 billion of CCB shares, a holding originally acquired in 2005 to cement Bank of America's strategic relationship with the Chinese bank and give it a stake in the fast-growing Asian economy.

Now, Bank of America is under pressure to build capital to cover mortgage-related assets and to meet new international standards.

The bank likely would have preferred to hold on to the shares, said Gary Townsend, chief executive of Maryland-based investment firm Hill-Townsend Capital. But it needs to focus on its main businesses and is trying to build capital without issuing more common stock, he said.

"This is still a company under significant stress," said Townsend, whose firm owns a small amount of Bank of America preferred shares. "They have a great deal to prove, so they are raising more capital."

Bank of America said on Monday the new stake sale is expected to generate a gain of about $1.8 billion after taxes.

The income from the private sale will allow the bank to realize deferred tax assets, boosting a measure of capital known as tier 1 common capital by about $2.9 billion.

Bank of America and other U.S. financial firms began taking stakes in Chinese banks in the last decade as a way to enter a market that was difficult to penetrate on their own. But as U.S. banks have struggled in recent years they have sold the shares for gains.

Last week, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold $1.1 billion of shares in Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd, a source told Reuters. Morgan Stanley last year agreed to sell its 34.3 percent stake in China International Capital Corp, China's top investment bank.

In August, Bank of America agreed to sell $8.3 billion of CCB shares to a group of investors. After those sales, the bank still owned 12.5 billion CCB shares, or about a 5 percent stake, according to its latest quarterly filing.

Of those 12.5 billion shares, the bank was entitled to sell about 10.5 billion, with the rest having sales restrictions in place until August 2013. Bank of America said it will continue to hold about 1 percent of CCB's common shares after the latest sales close this month.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank still has an agreement to cooperate with CCB through 2016 in areas including investment banking.

NEARLY $50 BILLION IN ASSET SALES

Bank of America first invested in CCB in 2005 under Chief Executive Ken Lewis, who initially agreed to spend $3 billion for a 9 percent stake. In 2008, Bank of America increased its investment to about 44.7 billion shares, or about a 19 stake.

The investment was seen as a strategic move that might allow the U.S. bank to some day offer consumer banking products to the growing Chinese middle class. The two banks shared information about business practices, but a planned credit card joint venture did not move forward, said bank spokesman Jerry Dubrowski.

In 2009, as Bank of America was boosting capital levels in the depths of the financial crisis, it began selling its CCB stock. Those sales included $7.3 billion of shares after regulators ordered the bank to find $34 billion in capital after a stress test of U.S. banks.

Since taking over in January 2010, Lewis's successor, Brian Moynihan, has been shedding assets to streamline the bank and fortify its balance sheet. So far, these efforts have produced more than $47 billion in gross proceeds, Dubrowski said.

"Our decision to sell the bulk of our remaining shares in China Construction Bank is consistent with our stated objective of continuing to build a strong balance sheet," Chief Financial Officer Bruce Thompson said in a statement.

The CCB sales in August helped return the bank to profitability in the third quarter. The bank has indicated it could continue to sell private-equity investments and mortgage servicing rights.

Bank of America, the No. 2 U.S. bank by assets, does not have retail banking operations outside the United States but has been expanding capital markets and wealth management operations acquired in its 2009 purchase of Merrill Lynch & Co. About 20 percent of the bank's $110 billion in revenue in 2010 came from outside the United States, up from about 18 percent in 2009.

(Reporting by Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina; Additional reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore and Dan Wilchins in New York; Editing by Supriya Kurane, Derek Caney and John Wallace)