Besiktas' Guti reacts as he talks with Referee Pedro Proenca of Portugal during their Europa League round of 32, first leg soccer match against Dynamo Kiev in Istanbul February 17, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/Files

ISTANBUL Former Spanish international Guti has parted company with Besiktas after a 15-month spell with the club, Turkish media reported on Monday.

The midfielder's contract was terminated after he failed to return to the club following a three-day break, said the reports.

Guti, whose contract was due to expire in May 2012, had made only three appearances this season for Besiktas.

The 35-year-old played more than 500 games for Real Madrid before he left for the Turkish club in July 2010.

Guti, who joined Real's youth set-up in 1985 and made his first-team debut a decade later, helped the Spanish team win five La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies.

Besiktas are seventh in the Turkish top-flight, four points behind leaders Fenerbahce after 10 matches.

The club was not available for immediate comment on Guti's departure.

