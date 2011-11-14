Cesar Muniz Fernandez, the referee for France's home soccer friendly with local rivals Belgium on Tuesday, was born in the Belgian capital Brussels.

French media reacted with surprise on Monday when they discovered that the Spanish national, who officiates in La Liga, was born in the Brussels district of Anderlecht.

Referees for internationals have to be from a neutral country.

France's L'Equipe website (www.lequipe.fr) referred to the appointment as a "peculiarity" and said his nickname was "the one with the slicked-back hair".

