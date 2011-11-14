A BNY Mellon sign is seen on their headquarters in New York's financial district, January 19, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

Bank of New York Mellon Corp said it expects its fourth-quarter profit to be hit by an efficiency program to save up to $700 million, before taxes, by 2015.

BNY Mellon, the world's largest custody bank, detailed the plan on Monday as part of its investor day presentation. The bank estimated incremental expenses of $80 million to $100 million in the current quarter as it begins to roll out its cost-cutting program. The initiative includes shedding expensive real estate, consolidating some facilities, outsourcing some technology functions and taking more advantage of cloud computing.

Analysts have been skeptical of the cost-cutting plans introduced by BNY Mellon and rival State Street Corp. In their research reports, they have worried some of the cost savings will not make it to the bottom line because the companies are constantly under pressure to spend money to update technology.

BNY Mellon shares fell 4.5 percent to $20.54 on Monday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange. The company's stock is off about 26 percent over the past 12 months, underperforming the 15.4 percent decline on the Dow Jones U.S. Asset Managers Index

BNY Mellon Chief Executive Gerald Hassell said his company is clearly operating in a sluggish global economy and that it faces higher regulatory and legal costs. Its foreign exchange business, for example, has been accused in lawsuits of overcharging public pension fund clients on non-negotiated trades.

Hassell said he is open to reasonable resolutions as the bank adopts new program options for clients, but it will not be coerced into paying enormous sums to settle forex disputes.

BNY Mellon did not announce any job cuts, but the bank plans to reduce high-cost real estate and consolidate locations.

Other cost cuts will include automating more corporate actions in areas such as custody and accounting operations. In technology, the bank said it plans to reduce the number of desktop configurations by 90 percent while simplifying and standardizing its mainframe computing environments.

BNY Mellon's cost-cutting initiative comes about a year after Boston-based State Street Corp, the world's No. 3 custody bank, unveiled its own plan, targeting information technology costs. State Street plans to save up to $625 million, before taxes, by the end of 2014. It also plans to record pre-tax restructuring charges between $400 million and $450 million over a four-year period.

Billionaire investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Group last month released a top-to-bottom critique of State Street, saying the company sacrificed profits for revenue growth, while allowing compensation expenses to balloon.

Trian's analysis also was critical of BNY Mellon and Northern Trust Securities Corp.

"Like State Street, their problems have been largely self inflicted as the whole industry has been poorly managed in our view," Trian said in its white paper analysis.

It cited disappointing cost controls, poor capital allocation and lack of price discipline in their core custody business.

(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston; editing by John Wallace and Richard Chang)