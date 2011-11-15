STATE COLLEGE, Pa A former Penn State University assistant coach charged with child sex abuse denied he was a pedophile but said he had hugged, touched and showered with young boys, according to an interview that will air on NBC on Monday.

Jerry Sandusky, the former defensive coordinator for the Penn State football team, also told sportscaster Bob Costas that he had no intent of sexual contact toward any of the kids involved, according to an account of the interview posted on the MSNBC website.

The account said that when Costas asked him, "Are you a pedophile," Sandusky responded: "No."

(Reporting by James B. Kelleher and Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Paul Simao)