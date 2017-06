A haul truck is seen carrying uranium ore out of Energy Resource Australia's Ranger uranium mine in Australia's Northern Territory in this handout photograph obtained September 2, 2008. REUTERS/Rio Tinto/David Hancock/Handout/Files

CANBERRA Australia has no plans to consider selling uranium to Israel or Pakistan despite moving to open up uranium sales to India, Prime Minister Julia Gillard said on Tuesday.

Gillard said she wants the ruling Labor party's national conference in December to overturn a ban on uranium sales to countries which have not signed the nuclear non-proliferation treaty, to allow sales to India.

(Reporting by James Grubel; Editing by Ed Davies)