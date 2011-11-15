A man looks at a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files

TOKYO The Nikkei average edged lower on Tuesday on concerns about rising bond yields in Italy and other euro zone nations, with market participants saying the index was likely to tread water amid plenty of negative news to digest.

But Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group climbed on plans for a share buyback while scandal-hit Olympus Corp remained overwhelmed by buy orders for a second day in a row on hopes that it would not be delisted.

Relief about the appointments of new leaders in Italy and Greece has been quickly overtaken by worries about Italian bond yields near record highs and benchmark yields in France and Spain closing near session highs.

"The uptick (in the Nikkei) yesterday was a result of traders buying back shares they sold last week, not taking new

long positions. It's too early to be optimistic," said Seiki Orimi, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

In thin trade, the benchmark Nikkei average fell 0.4 percent to 8,567.42 and the broader Topix index lost 0.3 percent to 733.44.

The decline in Japan's market, however, was not as steep as falls in U.S. and European shares which slid on fears that the European debt crisis could spin out of control.

"If the Nikkei falls enough, traders will be anticipating that the Bank of Japan will buy ETFs in the afternoon," said

Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The Nikkei's 25-day moving average of 8,752 is a key resistance point, strategists say, with the benchmark needing to rise above that level before investors become confident that stocks can resume an uptrend.

OLYMPUS UNTRADED, SMFG CLIMBS ON SHARE BUYBACK

Olympus was notionally quoted up at 640 yen, up by its daily limit of 100 yen at the midday trading break, 18.5 percent above Monday's close.

"It would not be unusual for the shares to rise back to the 1,300 yen level, as long as there is no more talk of delisting," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment Management.

Shares of Japan's three largest banks diverged following their reporting of earnings results late on Monday.

No.3 lender Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group climbed 2.5 percent to 2,118 yen, after it said it will buy back up to $650 million worth of its shares, or 1.6 percent of its outstanding stock. SMFG was the heaviest-traded issue by turnover.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group added 0.6 percent to 336 yen, and Mizuho Financial Group was up 1.0 percent at 104 yen.

Profit in the April-September first-half fell 25 percent at Mizuho and SMFG, but MUFG's profit jumped 95 percent, boosted by a hefty one-off gain from converting preferred shares in Morgan Stanley, in which it now holds a 22 percent stake.

MUFG and SMFG, as expected by some analysts, raised their full-year profit forecasts, while Mizuho kept its forecast.

Nisshin Steel Co plunged 6.1 percent to 109 yen and and Nippon Metal Industry Co fell 6.4 percent to 73 yen after they denied on Monday a report they were in talks to merge their operations. Trade in the two companies had been suspended for much of Monday afternoon.

Some 576 million shares changed hands on the main board by the midday break, and volume was on track to fall short of Monday's full-day total of 1.41 billion shares and last week's average volume of 1.74 billion shares.

(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)